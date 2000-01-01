Town of Winamac approves renewable energy ordinances

The Winamac Town Council unanimously approved two ordinances concerning renewable energy at a recent town council meeting on Monday, March 13. The two ordinances they reviewed were Ordinance #4 of 2023, an ordinance repealing net metering with a grandfathering provision for the town of Winamac and Ordinance #5 of 2023, an ordinance establishing interconnection standards for the town of Winamac. Ordinance #4 allows homeowners to connect their homes with renewable energy such as solar or wind energy and to participate in the Indiana Municipal Power Agency's (IMPA) Customer Generation Program. Ordinance #5 lays out expectations and standards for customer generation.