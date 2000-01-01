Town of Winamac discusses new health insurance plan

The Winamac Town Council had several items to discuss at their regular meeting on Dec. 12, including department reports and adopting a new health insurance plan for town employees. Town manager Brad Zellers stated that he received new quotes for switching the town's insurance plan. He said that he deductible went from $3,000 to $3,500, but the town will still have significant savings for making the switch. Zellers said that since they are increasing the deductible slightly, they can contribute more to the health savings accounts (HSA) to help employees with the increase. The council was accepting of the new plan.