Town of Winamac discusses turkey vulture concern, downtown items

The Winamac Town Council addressed a couple of different town matters during their regular meeting on Monday, March 10. One issue concerns the presence of several turkey vultures in a neighborhood. Al Breyfogle shared with the town council that about four years ago, his issues with turkey vultures began. It went from four to five turkey vultures for a couple of months to now 40 to 50 that stay all year long. Breyfogle presented the council with handouts about the health risks associated with the buildup of bird waste. However, he noted that he has had nothing but good cooperation with town manager Brad Zellers and Police Chief Branson Eber on the issue.

Breyfogle went on to say that last fall that he had contacted a company out of Mishawaka to come and take a look at the situation. He said that they advised that the vultures are protected so they cannot be killed. Zellers said that he had also reached out to the Mishawaka company and they had suggested someone climb one of the trees and put some sprinklers on it to try to detour them.