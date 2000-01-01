Town of Winamac enters into agreement with Brightspeed

The Winamac Town Council decided to enter into an agreement with Brightspeed during a regular meeting on Monday, June 12. The agreement allows them to use some of the town's poles for fiber optic. Town manager Brad Zellers said that most of the needed infrastructure would hang on the town's poles and it will be $10 per pole. Zellers said that most of the infrastructure will be overhead, but there will be some underground. He added that Brightspeed will check with electric superintendent Doug Shorter and make sure there are no height problems as well. Brightspeed and Lightstream will now be the two fiber optic companies in town.