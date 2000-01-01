Town of Winamac to explore updated security cameras

The Town of Winamac will be looking into newer, more advanced security cameras, according to information presented at a regular meeting on Dec. 9. Town manager Brad Zellers shared that the updated cameras would have a much clearer picture and would have facial and feature recognition capabilities. They would also be able to more easily zoom in on license plates as well. Zellers commented that cameras are currently placed in the park, wooded areas and the trails. He said that the identifying capabilities could be particularly helpful if the cameras were placed in the wooded areas or even at the splash pad. All of the advanced features would make the cameras a little more expensive, though. Zellers said it would cost about $80 per camera/per year for the programming and they are looking into potentially getting six to eight cameras.