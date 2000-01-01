Town of Winamac hears about extension of system infrastructure to state park, fish and wildlife area

The Winamac Town Council held a public hearing before their regular session on Monday, May 9 to hear comments about the recommended upgrades and extension of its water and sewer infrastructure to the Tippecanoe State Park and the Winamac Fish and Wildlife Area (WFWA). The goal of the proposed project is to extend the town's existing sanitary services through a new main piping network as well as extend its potable water through a new water main piping network to those two areas. The new infrastructure would mostly be installed along US 35. Construction is set to begin in August 2023 and work will take about a year to complete. Both will be fully operational by November 2024.