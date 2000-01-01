Town of Winamac hires cemetery caretaker

The Winamac Town Council approved the recommended cemetery caretaker hire, Tyler Katschke, during a regular meeting on Nov. 10. Town manager Brad Zellers said that he and Clerk-treasurer Kendra Craft recently conducted interviews for the position and it is felt that Katschke would be the best fit for the job. Before taking it to a vote, the council had the opportunity to discuss, but no discussion took place. Winamac Town Council President Tom Murray made the motion to hire Katschke with Vice President Alvin Parish seconding. It passed unanimously. Katschke's first day as cemetery caretaker will be Jan. 1.