Town of Winamac holds lengthy discussion on salary ordinance

Heavy discussion ensued in regards to the Town of Winamac's salary ordinance during a regular town council meeting on Dec. 12. However, they did reach a decision by the end of the year and passed the salary ordinance during a special meeting on Dec. 20. The conversation started with councilwoman Judy Heater mentioning that at the November meeting the council had voted to remove the section in the salary ordinance regarding the clerk-treasurer's experience pay. She proposed that the council consider putting it back in. Heater explained that she feels since all of the other town employees receive longevity pay and the clerk-treasurer does not, that the experience pay is a fair equivalent. Councilman Larry Weaver suggested that they remove the sentence that excludes the clerk-treasurer and instead make the clerk-treasurer eligible for longevity pay. Vice president Alvin Parish added that he would like to see the experience pay be removed and make the clerk-treasurer eligible for longevity pay as well. On the contrary, councilman Dave Schambers made a motion to reinstate the clerk-treasurer pay as it was previously written, as Heater had proposed. Heater seconded the motion, but was met with opposition from president Tom Murray, vice president Parish and councilman Weaver. The motion failed. After more discussion, it was then proposed to reduce it by half, meaning twenty dollars per pay period instead of forty dollars. A motion was then made by councilman Weaver to change the experience pay for the clerk-treasurer to incremental increases of 20 dollars per pay period instead of 40 dollars. It was seconded by councilwoman Heater. Vice president Parish was opposed and president Murray abstained from the vote. Vice president Parish later changed his vote and was in favor of the reduced amount for the experience pay. The matter was opened up again for a re-vote and ultimately passed, with president Tom Murray deciding to abstain once again.