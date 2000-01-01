Town of Winamac opens Community Crossings bids

Sealed bids for the Community Crossings Matching Grant project were opened by the Winamac Town Council during a special meeting on Monday, April 21. Bids were due by 3:30 p.m. on the 21st. The meeting started at 4:30 p.m.

The scope of the project includes approximately 4,223 tons of HMA paving, 180 tons of HMA base repair, asphalt milling and pavement striping across 12 street segments throughout the Town of Winamac.

The council received three sealed bid packets. The first was from Town and Country Paving in the amount of $562,221.47, the second was from Central Paving for $555,677.18 and the third was from E&B Paving in the amount of $598,630.43.