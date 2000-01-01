Town of Winamac recognizes Veteran’s Memorial Swinging Bridge Day through proclamation

The proclamation from the Town of Winamac designating July 3, 2023 as Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge Day has been drafted and signed. Back in November, the Winamac Town Council heard a proposal from Memorial Swinging Bridge Project leader Greg Henry, who came before the board on behalf of the committee to ask if the town board was interested in issuing a proclamation declaring July 3 of this year as "Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge Day." The proclamation has been drafted by town attorney Justin Schramm, stating that the town of Winamac recognizes that in the year 1923, the town council, the Winamac Park Association and the Winamac Kiwanis Club joined together to construct the foot bridge. It also states that the town council understands and acknowledges that the bridge was constructed following World War I, and in naming the bridge "memorial" the intent was and still is to honor all soldiers and sailors from Pulaski County from the Civil War and beyond.