Town of Winamac reviews utility reports, sewer rates may rise

Baker Tilly reviewed three utility reports with the Winamac Town Council during a regular meeting on Monday, April 14. Details on cash, expenses, revenue and rates were shared for each of the town's utilities: electric, sewer and water. The sewer utility has about one tenth of the electric cash balance, but repairs are not as expensive as the electric utility. The report also highlighted that about half of the annual payments are going toward debt service payments due to projects that the town did several years ago. In regards to cash balances, the sewer utility is a little above the needed minimum level, but there is not a lot of wiggle room. The Baker Tilly representative explained to the town board that based off of the capital plan and the rate study, they would suggest implementing around a 20% increase, potentially split between 2026 and 2027. A phase-in approach could be effective, raising rates $6 each year ($12 raise total).