The Winamac Town Council learned about a potential Eagle Scout project to refresh the paint on the caboose at the Winamac Train Depot.

Town of Winamac to set up fund for downtown revitalization

Megan Galbreath

The Winamac Town Council is working towards next steps for downtown revitalization. Resident Claude LeMere came back before the council on Monday, June 10, about putting together a grant program for the downtown. First, LeMere said that town attorney Justin Schramm would need to prepare an ordinance for the program. Secondly, he said he will be in contact with Main Street Winamac and the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce about getting a group together to get fundraising efforts moving. Clerk-treasurer Kendra Craft would also need to set up a separate account just for the downtown donations. LeMere also said there would need to be grant application and architectural review committees. The final stage of the program would be the final review and vote by the Winamac Town Council. He said his goal is to raise $25,000 and then have both the town and the county match it, coming to a total of $75,000.

