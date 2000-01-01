Town of Winamac will continue to keep doors closed

Members of the Town of Winamac council met by phone Monday evening, April 13, for a regular meeting but also to discuss whether to continue with the current safety measures because of COVID-19.

On March 23, the council approved to shut the doors to the town office but continue to run business as usual. They met again and approved to work employees in shifts. The decision to shut the office doors and work in shifts follows what other municipalities are doing across the state.

During the meeting on April 13, the council again discussed if they should continue with employees working in shifts and the town office doors closed.

The council agreed that the precautions the town is taking should continue. They did not take a formal vote.