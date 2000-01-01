Township now solely owns Medaryville fire department property

The Medaryville Town Council recently read a letter from the White Post Township Trustee requesting that the town consider relinquishing any ownership and liability of the property that the fire station currently sits on at 422 E. Main Street. President Steven Foust read the letter aloud that was submitted by White Post Township Trustee Jasmine Bolen during a regular meeting on July 19. The property was co-owned by the town and the township trustee. The letter asked if the town would consider giving up partial ownership for insurance purposes. The council ultimately agreed.