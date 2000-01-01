Tractors, tradition and community

The P.J. Gilsinger and Company Annual Tractor Fest once again made Main Street in Pulaski buzz with activity. The free festival is put on every year by Paul and Brenda Gilsinger to help celebrate John Deere tractors and to gather friends and family together to reminisce about the old days. The festival has become a beloved tradition in the small community of Pulaski, showcasing classic John Deere tractors and celebrating the area's rich agricultural heritage at the P.J. Gilsinger Museum. Every year, tractor enthusiasts are encouraged to bring in their pre-1971 John Deere tractors or lawn and garden tractors to put on display and to drive around town in a parade. A lunch is provided for all at the Meeting House. Since its inception six years ago, Tractor Fest has steadily grown in popularity, attracting enthusiasts and families from far and wide.