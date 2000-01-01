Tractors, trucks and treasures at annual farm toy show
By:
Megan Galbreath
Tractors, trucks and treasures of all kinds were not in short supply at this year's annual farm toy show. The show is a beloved Northern Indiana Power from the Past tradition that attracts toy collectors and admirers of all ages. The show took place on Sunday, Jan. 19 at Eastern Pulaski Elementary School. All vendor spots sold out this year - a record number.
