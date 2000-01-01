Tradition of graduation date changes for Eastern Pulaski

The tradition of graduation on a Friday evening will soon change for Winamac Community High School seniors.

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Board members decided to change the dates of the 2022 and 2023 graduations to Sunday during a regular meeting Monday evening.

Superintendent Dara Chezem said the request to change the dates from Friday evening to Sunday was made by high school principal Cody Hook.

Chezem noted that the graduation will not start until 2022 because many families have already made plans for this year.