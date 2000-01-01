Traditions are changing for Winamac graduation

Graduation traditions for Winamac Community High School continue to evolve and the graduates will be making corporation history.

The Class of 2021 and the Class of 2022 will be adding their names to the Winamac Community High School history books not only as graduates but also as part of something new or fairly new. The Class of 2021 commencement will be held outside for the second consecutive year while the Class of 2022 will not be graduating on a Friday night but on a Sunday.

A recent announcement sent to Winamac Community High School soon-to-be graduates said the change for this year is because of the “overwhelming positive response to last year’s outdoor graduation.”

The Class of 2021 will graduate on the football field on Friday, June 4, at 7 p.m., but it will be open to the public. Guests will be seated in the home bleachers and the graduates will be seated on the football field. Graduates will be given six personal guest tickets for their immediate family and friends. Anyone with a ticket will be able to enter the stadium earlier than those who do not have a ticket and they will have the option of reserved seating.