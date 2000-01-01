Trailer fire contained to bedroom

Medaryville firefighters were able to efficiently knock down the fire that could have quickly consumed the trailer. According to Medaryville Fire Chief Shaun Hauptli, the department was dispatched at approximately 11:50 a.m. when a passerby noticed smoke coming from the residence window that held an air conditioner. Francesville Volunteer Fire Department, Pulaski County EMS and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

