Transfer station, EMS rates to increase

It looks like fees at the transfer station and for Pulaski County EMS services will be increasing in August according to an upwards vote from the Pulaski County Commissioners at their July 5 meeting. EMS director Brandon DeLorenzo came before the commissioners with a list of suggested transport fees at different ambulance levels for both in-county and out of county residents. The rate increase would effect less than 50% of the people they serve. In addition to that, recycling and transfer station manager John Kegarise came to the meeting to present his suggested one cent per pound increase to the commissioners for approval. The recommendation comes after reviewing the numbers and information presented at several past meetings. It passed unanimously.