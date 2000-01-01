Transitioning from summer fun to Friday night lights
Summer activities are in full swing, with float trips down the Tippecanoe River, family reunions and soaking up the sun on a lazy afternoon. But as the calendar counts down the remaining days in July, the first hints of autumn appeared on the horizon Thursday evening when the Winamac Warrior football team hosted Carroll in a football scrimmage ending their summer workouts.
