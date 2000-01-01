Tri-Tender Triumph

Rain couldn't dampen the spirits of participants in the second annual Tri-Tender Triathlon, hosted by Main Street Winamac on Saturday, Sept. 13. Teams and individuals were encouraged to grab their best superhero costume and kayak (4.3 miles), run (2.2 miles), bike (3.9 miles) and eat a One Eyed Jack's tenderloin. The Friends of the Panhandle Pathway and Riverside Rentals made the running and kayaking portions possible. Individuals as young as 13 were allowed to participate in the event. People aged 13 to 15 were required to participate as a member of a team and those aged 16 to 17 were allowed to participate as either individuals or as team members with the consent of their legal guardian. Registration came with a Tri-Tender t-shirt and the chance to win prizes provided by downtown businesses and Main Street Winamac.