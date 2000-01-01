Tribe plans to host second Art in the Park event

Activity and improvements are expected once again on the west side of the bridge this spring, according to information given by Brandi Larkin of the Pulaski County Tribe (PCT) during a regular Winamac parks board meeting on Feb. 1. Larkin first stated that PCT would like to add additional plants to both the pollinator and shade gardens, which they officially installed last year. In addition, PCT would also like to host their second Art in the Park celebration this spring. She said that they are looking at hosting the event every other year. They plan on having the celebration on Saturday, May 18 with featured artisans doing demonstrations, vendors selling goods, food vendors, live music and make and take art projects.