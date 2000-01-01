Trick-or-treating discouraged in Pulaski County

It appears the Pulaski County Health Department is discouraging trick-or-treating but it comes at a time when the state has reopened.

On Sept. 26, the state gave the green light to fully open while still following CDC guidelines and also wearing masks. The opening has caused some discussion as many municipalities, organizations and churches are trying to determine how Halloween will be handled.

Locally, Medaryville, Francesville and Monterey have already announced the trick-or-treat hours in the towns. The hours are set so families know when to expect visitors and when to watch for walkers.

The Town of Winamac has decided not to recommend trick-or-treating under the direction of the health department. Typically, the police chief determines what the times the event will be happening. This year, interim police chief Mike Buchanan has not set the townwide trick-or-treating hours.