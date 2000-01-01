Home / News / Tucker resigns as high school principal

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

Winamac Community High School Principal Jeremy Tucker has resigned as of Friday, Feb. 21. 
Tucker was put on administrative paid leave on Jan. 24. Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Superintendent Dara Chezem said Tucker was put on leave because of allegations of misconduct. She said an internal investigation would be conducted. 
Police were not involved in the investigation but it was an internal one conducted by Chezem. 
The reason for Tucker resigning or what the allegations of misconduct were has not been released to the public. 
Tucker’s resignation could be accepted during the next regular school board meeting that is scheduled for Monday, March 9.

