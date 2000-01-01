Two “Welcome to Monterey” signs to be replaced

Soon, two of the four "Welcome to Monterey" signs will be getting a refresh thanks to an upwards vote from the Monterey Town Council at a regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 9. Town board president Doug Denton said that two replacement signs would cost about $325 each. Board members pointed out that a couple of the signs have faded due to sun and exposure to the elements. Denton said that the new signs would have a different film material on it that will make it more weather resistant. The council had the option to replace all four of the signs or to just replace two. After some discussion, Denton made a motion to replace the two signs that need to be replaced the most – one on the west side and another on the south side.