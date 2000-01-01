Two of 11 provisional votes approved

Pulaski County Election Board members closed out the election on Nov. 18 during an election board meeting.

Pulaski County voters turned out in record numbers or about 65% to cast their support which is more than double the amount of registered voters who participated in the primary election or about 31.03%. According to the election results, 5,909 voters cast their decisions of the 9,096 registered voters.

During the recent meeting, the election board reviewed the election results and the 11 provisional votes that were received. They also approved the claims for the elections.

“We approved two of them,” said Pulaski County Clerk JoLynn Behny of the provisional votes. “The rest of them were not registered to vote in Pulaski County.”

The two provisional votes that were accepted do not change the outcomes of any of the races, as none of the races were that close.

The clerk’s office is currently working on scheduling swearing in ceremonies for the newly elected officials. The swearing in ceremonies will most likely be done in small groups due to COVID-19.