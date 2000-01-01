Two appeals filed regarding solar panels

Two appeals have been filed regarding the board of zoning appeals’ decision to allow an exception for a solar panel farm as several plaintiffs are seeking an administrative review.

The appeals were filed on Sept. 22 against the Pulaski County Commissioners, Mammoth Solar, Global Energy Generation LLC and the Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals. Each were filed by Snyder Morgan Federoff and Kuchmay law firm on behalf of the several individuals — some who live in the county while others own property. Those individuals include Connie Ehrlich, Daniel Knebel, Jennifer Knebel, John Masterson, Toni Masterson, Larry E. Lambert, Gail T. Lambert, Keith W. Davis, Gale J. Davis and Dean A. Cervenka. The appeals include a complaint for declaratory judgment and a verified petition for judicial review.

A special judge will be appointed to the cause. Appointing a new judge could take time as the judge would have to find time in their schedule.