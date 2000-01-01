Two graduate from Pulaski County Family Treatment Court

Pulaski County Family Treatment Court celebrated the graduation of two individuals, Amber and Kelly, on Friday, April 19 in Pulaski Circuit Court. Amber completed 21 months of individualized services and Kelly completed 9 months of services prior to graduation. Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Mary Welker advised that the difference in the span of months depends on the underlying reason why they are in the court system. Family Treatment Court (FTC) focuses on family engagement, substance use treatment and mental health treatment. The FTC team meets each participant where they are, working holistically as a team to break the cycle of addiction, child neglect and/or criminal activity. Participants engage in rigorous treatment and interactions with the Family Treatment Court team two times a month.