Home / News / Two graduate from Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court
Superior Court Judge Crystal Kocher congratulates Kyle and Danny on their graduation from Veterans Treatment Court.

Two graduate from Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Two graduates, Kyle and Danny, were celebrated during a Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court commencement ceremony on Friday, April 26 in Pulaski Superior Court. Kyle is an Army National Guard veteran who started the program on Jan. 30, 2023, and Danny is an Army veteran who started the program on March 14, 2023. Danny is one of the first federal defendants who has been allowed to participate in the state level problem solving court. Both graduates expressed their appreciation for the veterans treatment court program and shared the plans they have going forward.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here