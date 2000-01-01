Two graduate from Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court

Two graduates, Kyle and Danny, were celebrated during a Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court commencement ceremony on Friday, April 26 in Pulaski Superior Court. Kyle is an Army National Guard veteran who started the program on Jan. 30, 2023, and Danny is an Army veteran who started the program on March 14, 2023. Danny is one of the first federal defendants who has been allowed to participate in the state level problem solving court. Both graduates expressed their appreciation for the veterans treatment court program and shared the plans they have going forward.