Two graduate from Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court

The most recent Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court graduation not only commemorated the successes of its two newest graduates, but it also celebrated the removal of Pulaski Superior Court from the abolishment list in House Bill 1144. The graduation celebration took place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 25 in Pulaski Superior Court. Superior Court Judge Crystal Kocher shared at the top of the ceremony that Pulaski had been removed from the abolishment list in the legislation, which means that there is no longer a threat of problem solving courts such as Veterans Treatment Court being eliminated as well.