Two more graduates recognized at veterans treatment court ceremony

Two more graduates were recently recognized for their completion of Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court at a ceremony on Friday, July 22 at 11 a.m. outside of the Justice Center. A handmade quilt and a challenge coin were presented to the graduates to commemorate their accomplishment. Superior Court Judge Crystal Kocher offered congratulatory remarks at the ceremony on Friday, recognizing the hard work and dedication that the graduates put into the program. More information about the Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court and the volunteer mentor program can be found at http://gov.pulaskionline.org/pulaski-county-veterans-treatment-court/.