Ukraine display featured at Pulaski County Public Library

Ukrainian Easter Eggs, or Pysanky eggs, are eggs decorated with traditional designs using a wax-resist method.The Pulaski County Public Library is featuring an informational display about Ukraine for the public to view until the end of May.

By: 
Megan Galbreath

A display dedicated to Ukraine is being featured at the Pulaski County Public Library until the end of the month. The display informs individuals of the seven wonders of Ukraine and features Pysanky eggs, or Ukrainian Easter eggs, for guests to view and learn about. The eggs were created by a local individual. Also on display are two informational brochures created by two 5th grade Eastern Pulaski Elementary School students.

