Ukraine display featured at Pulaski County Public Library
By:
Megan Galbreath
A display dedicated to Ukraine is being featured at the Pulaski County Public Library until the end of the month. The display informs individuals of the seven wonders of Ukraine and features Pysanky eggs, or Ukrainian Easter eggs, for guests to view and learn about. The eggs were created by a local individual. Also on display are two informational brochures created by two 5th grade Eastern Pulaski Elementary School students.
