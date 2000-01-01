Home / News / United for Safety
Pulaski County Deputy Andrew Speer, Winamac Police Officer Aaron Coppernoll, Deputy JT Martin and Winamac Police Chief Branson Eber start to make entry into the house with K-9 Deputy Keaton Leszek not far behind.

United for Safety

Pulaski County agencies conduct joint training exercise
Megan Galbreath

A multi-agency training exercise took place in rural Pulaski County on Wednesday afternoon, June 18. Agencies involved in the training included the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Winamac Police Department, Pulaski County Corrections and Pulaski County EMS. Sergeant Seth Barton explained that the training was to simulate a high risk search warrant situation. This type of training aims to prepare law enforcement for the execution of search warrants in situations where there is a high likelihood of violence and/or danger from hazardous materials. In this scenario, law enforcement was searching for simulation's "suspect" Bryce Michael, relating to intimidation with a deadly weapon. The mock search warrant was for firearms, magazines, ammunition and any other items related to a tan SIG M17, the civilian version of the US Army's modular handgun system, the M17.

