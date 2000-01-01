Unknown piece of concrete to be investigated in horse arena

During a regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7, the Winamac parks board was made aware of an unknown piece of solid concrete that is lying beneath the dirt in the horse arena at the fairgrounds. Pulaski County 4-H and Community Fair Association President Elaine Zeider explained that the fairly large piece of concrete is a safety concern, especially as the Horse and Pony Club is wanting to host other horse shows there. Zeider said that they have received a preliminary quote for the removal, which is about $1,800. The Horse and Pony Club is willing to come up with the money to pay for it. Going forward, the approximate area where the concrete is located will be marked first and Zellers will see about getting a backhoe to dig near it to see how thick it is. Once they do that, they can then decide how best to proceed from there.