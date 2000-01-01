Updated Francesville EMS base agreement approved

A new lease for the Francesville EMS base was approved by the Pulaski County Commissioners during a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 5. Pulaski County EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo came before the board to present the new lease rental agreement that would take effect Jan. 1. The only noted change was an increase in the monthly cost from $650 to $750, which DeLorenzo said was an average cost for that size of building. Vice president Maurice Loehmer made a motion to approve the lease agreement and it was seconded by Mike McClure. It passed unanimously.