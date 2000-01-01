Updated hazmat plan approved by commissioners

Andy Pesaresi, Chairman of the Pulaski County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), attended a recent joint session to seek approval of the county's updated hazmat plan. The Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Plan is updated annually by the LEPC to make sure it is current with proper rules and procedures. Pesaresi explained that he updated the plan, but EMA Director Richel Fox did assist with mapping and items like that. The LEPC is a public safety committee that helps a county prepare for and respond to emergencies, such as chemical releases.