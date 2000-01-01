Uptown Project to pursue bringing back previous town signs

Darlene Mellon of the Uptown Project shared that they would like to bring back a newer version of the previous "Welcome to Francesville" signs. She said that the idea came as they were working on a brochure. The proposed signs would be placed on the north and south end of US 421. She noted that the Lions Club did them originally. The person who had made the sign before is willing to do it again. Mellon has contacted INDOT about potentially getting the signs placed closer to the highway. It needs to be decided where the signs will go specifically.