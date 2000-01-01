Utes remembered as caring boss, friend

News of hearing a longtime local physician had passed came as a shock to the community and especially to those who knew him.

Dr. Frank Alan Utes, 69, passed away on March 25, and generations of families are now remembering him as a doctor, a friend and as family.

Dr. Utes came to Winamac in 1979 with his wife, Karen, as a certified family practice physician. The two raised their three daughters, Christy, Julie and Laurie, here, and he served the community as a family doctor for more than 40 years. He had been a certified family practice physician for 46 years. Dr. Utes retired in December of 2019.

He will be remembered by many as being a doctor who was to the point but he cared enough to call his patients at a later time to see how they were doing. Although he may not have spent a lot of time in one room with a patient, he cared for them.