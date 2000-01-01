Home / News / Utes remembered as caring boss, friend

Utes remembered as caring boss, friend

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

News of hearing a longtime local physician had passed came as a shock to the community and especially to those who knew him. 
Dr. Frank Alan Utes, 69, passed away on March 25, and generations of families are now remembering him as a doctor, a friend and as family. 
Dr. Utes came to Winamac in 1979 with his wife, Karen, as a certified family practice physician. The two raised their three daughters, Christy, Julie and Laurie, here, and he served the community as a family doctor for more than 40 years. He had been a certified family practice physician for 46 years. Dr. Utes retired in December of 2019.   
He will be remembered by many as being a doctor who was to the point but he cared enough to call his patients at a later time to see how they were doing. Although he may not have spent a lot of time in one room with a patient, he cared for them. 

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and online for digital subscribers.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here