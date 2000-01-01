Vaccine clinics continue steadily at health department

COVID-19 vaccine clinics for 5-11 year old children are still progressing smoothly according to Pulaski County Health Department Public Health Nurse Andrea Keller. Keller reported that on Nov. 4 the health department distributed 15 vaccines, 20 on Nov. 10, and 16 on Nov. 17. She responded affirmatively when asked if they were ready for the opening up of Pfizer and Moderna boosters to all adults over the age of 18.