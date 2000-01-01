Home / News / Vehicle crashes through Venture Wireless store front

Vehicle crashes through Venture Wireless store front

On Monday, March 21, at approximately 2:40 p.m., a silver 2000 Buick LeSabre driven by Cynthia M Palmer, 55, collided with the Venture Wireless (Verizon) building located at 329 N US 35 in Winamac. According to the incident report from the Winamac Police Department, a minor passenger was also involved. Total estimate of all damage was less than $50,000 and the building and vehicle sustained major damage. After further investigation into the accident throughout the week, Officer Gaillard requested to charge Palmer with neglect of a dependent, a level 3 felony, and criminal recklessness resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 6 felony. All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

