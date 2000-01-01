Veteran’s treatment court graduation celebrated virtually

The three most recent graduates of the Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court were recognized for their accomplishment via a virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. The Pulaski County Veteran's Treatment Court was founded in 2018 and gained its full certification in 2020. The treatment court is a voluntary, multiple phase 12 to 36 month program that targets non-violent misdemeanor and felony drug offenders. The program is for veterans who are either a current or former member of active duty military, national guard, or reserves. In most cases, the successful completion of the program will result in a reduced sentence or a reduction or dismissal of the original charge. Veterans who would like to be a mentor for the program or anyone who would like to know more information are asked to visit http://gov.pulaskionline.org/pulaski-county-veterans-treatment-court/.