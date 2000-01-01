Home / News / Veterans seminar highlights available resources
The green lantern represents those currently serving, the white lantern represents past veterans, and the red lantern represents those who are deployed.

Veterans seminar highlights available resources

Megan Galbreath

Local veterans recently enjoyed a free breakfast and listened to information on available resources at the Winamac VFW on Friday, Dec. 6. The seminar was hosted by Pulaski County Human Services. Guests heard from Safeguard Joy, 4C Health and Pulaski Memorial Hospital about the various health care services that are available to local veterans. Jasper County Veteran Service Officer Tim Flynn, who is a 20 year retired U.S. Navy veteran, also shared some information. Pulaski County currently does not have a Veteran Service Officer, so Flynn shared what he does and how he can help veterans in our county as well.

