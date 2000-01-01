Home / News / Veterans Service Officer resigns, two justice center change orders approved by commissioners

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Pulaski County Commissioners heard the resignation of the Pulaski County Veterans Service Officer Brent Frain and granted two approvals for Justice Center change orders at a recent commissioners meeting held on Monday, Dec. 20. Commissioner Loehmer made a motion to accept the resignation and to give Frain a two week notice as of the day of the meeting and it was passed. The change orders were in the amount of $9,001.29 to get rid of some unneeded card readers, and in the amount of $3,015.43 to ensure that the new roof meets the existing building.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

