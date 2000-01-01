Veterans Service Officer resigns, two justice center change orders approved by commissioners

The Pulaski County Commissioners heard the resignation of the Pulaski County Veterans Service Officer Brent Frain and granted two approvals for Justice Center change orders at a recent commissioners meeting held on Monday, Dec. 20. Commissioner Loehmer made a motion to accept the resignation and to give Frain a two week notice as of the day of the meeting and it was passed. The change orders were in the amount of $9,001.29 to get rid of some unneeded card readers, and in the amount of $3,015.43 to ensure that the new roof meets the existing building.