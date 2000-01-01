Home / News / Vietnam War Memorial to be placed on courthouse lawn
The US Civil War Memorial currently on the courthouse lawn.

Vietnam War Memorial to be placed on courthouse lawn

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Fundraising efforts will soon begin for a new memorial honoring those who served in the Vietnam War. Two memorials currently sit on the northwest side of the courthouse lawn, one for the veterans of the Civil War and another for the 20th century wars. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that the VFW Auxiliary is seeking permission to install a new one that would specifically honor Vietnam War veterans. They are not asking the county to cover any costs, as they intend to raise all of the necessary funds. The only thing they may ask from the county is possible assistance with pouring the concrete footers if the timing lines up with the courthouse project.

