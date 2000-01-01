Vision of assisted living center receives help with land donation

The vision of an assisted living center in Winamac is one step closer to becoming a reality with a little help from a local couple.

An assisted living center in Winamac has been the vision of the board members of the Pulaski Health Foundation for sometime but where the facility would be located and how to finance it was always an obstacle.

On Sept. 28, that vision was closer to being a reality as the health foundation board dedicated the site for the new building.

The foundation was gifted with 6.2 acres, by Kenneth and Phyllis Gardner, that is located on U.S. 35 across the street from the Winamac Lumber Yard.

Health foundation president and chairman Scott Fritz said the assisted living center is the first priority of the foundation at this time.

The health foundation has hired an architect but the drawings have not begun just yet. The plan is to build a facility for 25-26 residents. Pulaski Memorial Hospital Plant Engineering and Safety Director Mark Boer will be the project manager.

The financial aspect of the project is also being planned.