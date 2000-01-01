Home / News / From vision to reality: Star City unveils captivating mural
Members of the Pulaski County Tribe and Star City Lions Club celebrate the new artwork that adorns the park. Pictured are (left side front) Don Darda, Kathi Thompson, Brandi Larkin; (back) Lynn Darda, Kevin Larkin; (right side front) Zach Medler, Lenora Hoover, Diana Day; (back) Tom Overmyer and Melvin Good.Indiana artist Zach Medler worked throughout the day on the winning design.

From vision to reality: Star City unveils captivating mural

By: 
Paul Hettinger

Thanks to a joint effort from the Pulaski County Tribe, Stars City Lions Club, Van Buren Township trustee Lenora Hoover and Hoover Construction, the town of Star City has a vibrant new addition to the town park. The vision of a new sign at the park became a reality Saturday, Aug. 19, when Indiana artist Zach Medler got started on his creation. The public was invited to watch the winning design, the field of lighting bugs, come to life and stay for a dedication ceremony in the afternoon.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here