From vision to reality: Star City unveils captivating mural

Thanks to a joint effort from the Pulaski County Tribe, Stars City Lions Club, Van Buren Township trustee Lenora Hoover and Hoover Construction, the town of Star City has a vibrant new addition to the town park. The vision of a new sign at the park became a reality Saturday, Aug. 19, when Indiana artist Zach Medler got started on his creation. The public was invited to watch the winning design, the field of lighting bugs, come to life and stay for a dedication ceremony in the afternoon.