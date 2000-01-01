VS Engineering presents independent engineer contract

The May 19 commissioners meeting featured another update from VS Engineering on solar in the county. Timothy Hollandsworth gave the report. Hollandsworth started out with the independent engineer contract that VS had sent to the commissioners the previous week. This contract requests that VS be an on-call engineer for the county, meaning they would provide engineering services on an as-needed basis. Attorney Jacob Ahler said he was able to review the contract and he had a few comments regarding liability issues and some other items, but from a legal standpoint, he said it was okay. He added that the contract is favorable towards VS regarding the limited liability section, but he says that is understandable considering it is their contract. Commissioner Jenny Knebel said she would like some more time to discuss it before they make a final decision. President Don Street agreed, asking attorney Ahler to speak with VS to try to construct a more neutral agreement.