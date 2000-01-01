VS Engineering updates county on solar construction status

The county commissioners received updates from VS Engineering on the Mammoth Solar project during their morning meeting on Monday, March 17. Ginny Munroe with VS Engineering started off by sharing that there is currently active construction in the Mammoth South location and they now have a finalized map. In the activity log, she explained she tried to outline and summarize the communications and memos that they've put out over the last couple of weeks. It included what activities they believe are occurring and what should or should not be happening currently.