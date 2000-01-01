Wage adjustments approved for sheriff’s office, county highway

Discussions on the proposed wage adjustments for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and the highway department have now come to a close, as the Pulaski County Council voted to grant the adjustments during a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 14. County council president Ken Boswell said that together he, the sheriff's office and the county highway department are formally presenting the wage adjustments to the county council for consideration. He said that he recognizes and understands concerns that have been brought forward by other departments about pay adjustments not happening at the same time for all departments. However, he said it was ultimately decided that it would be best to give wage adjustments in groups. The proposed estimated annual cost, just for the sheriff department's wages, is $299,161 and about $125,744 for just the highway department's wages annually. Those numbers do not include FICA or PERF.